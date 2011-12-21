Spotify for BlackBerry launched

After spending several months in beta it would appear as though BlackBerry's Spotify app is now officially ready for public consumption, download at will

Compatible with the latest BlackBerry handsets such as the BlackBerry Bold 9900 it contains all the same great features that you'll find on the other mobile versions of Spotify there's Offline Playlists, the ability to create and sync playlists and of course the huge online library of songs which can be played at will.

Of course you'll need a Spotify Premium Account which costs £9.99 per month but with that you'll get completely free access to all of Spotify's music and all the benefits that come with using it online.

This will come as a welcome relief to Blackberry users who have been suffering at the hand of technical issues the last few weeks, however welcome news did come in the form of BlackBerry's own DevCon where it was announced that a brand-new OS was arriving called BBX, essentially a hybrid of QNX and BB OS.

Will you be downloading the preview version of Spotify for Blackberry? Let us know what you think of it via the comments box below...

Source: Spotify