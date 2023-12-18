Soundcore enters the open headphones market with new AeroFit earbuds

Open-ear headphones are having a moment right now, and we're seeing more and more brands putting their spin on the concept. The latest company to join the ranks is soundcore by Anker, with its first open earbuds with AeroFit and Aerofit Pro. Soundcore claims the new earbuds combine unmatched comfort and exceptional audio quality with superior environmental awareness. Intrigued, we are!

The main benefit of open-ear headphones is the increased spatial awareness. While standard headphones sit either in or over the ears, open-ear buds leave the ear canal open, allowing ambient sound to get to you. Ideal for running and other activities when awareness is essential.

Notable open-ear releases from this year include the highly-rated Cleer Arc II Sport and the very well-received Shokz OpenFit – soundcore is up against some serious competition with its new buds! That said, the company has an excellent reputation for offering affordable audio products that don't sound cheap, which is why the brand was featured in T3's best running headphones guide for a long time.

(Image credit: soundcore)

Looking at those stats, the Aerofit Pro might be soundcore's express ticket to be included in that roundup again. The buds house oversized 16.2 mm titanium-coated dome drivers (14mm in the non-Pro Aerofit) to really elevate that bassy sound soundcore is famous for to the next level.

Furthermore, Android users can take advantage of LDAC decoding for a 'rich and detailed' audio experience. The AeroFit Pro also includes 360 Spatial Audio, allowing the sound to follow the movement of the user's head, keeping you at the centre of it all.

As for battery life, the AeroFit and AeroFit Pro offer 11 and 14 hours of playtime and 42 and 46 hours of total playtime with the charging case (respectively). Plus, a 10-minute charge adds up to 4 hours of playtime for the AeroFit and up to 5.5 hours for the AeroFit Pro.

Interestingly, the AeroFit Pro offers a lower ingress protection rating (IPX5), while the AeroFit offers an IPX7 water and sweat resistance rating with Soundcore's proprietary SweatGuard technology.