Soul Electronics Party In A Box hits the floor CES 2013, courtesy of the the creators of the Soul headphone line

It seems these days you're not taken seriously in the music industry until you have your own range of speakers and headphones. Rapper Ludacris is continuing this trend with his new and 'ludicrously' named 'Party in a Box.'

This is the first non headphone product from the Illionois rapper's Soul Electronics brand and features an array of options to get the party started. Bluetooth and Airplay are both present, as well a dock that's big enough for an iPad. If you're really into your sound quality then you can stream uncompressed music to the system through the 5.8GHz transceiver.

There is also a balanced mic input, so anytime the party starts to die down you can get on the microphone and start rapping yourself.

Taking care of the sound are two 6-5 inch woofers, two 3-inch mid purposed drivers and four 1-inch tweeters. If that's not enough, an HDMI port lets you plug the Party in a Box right into a TV so your movies and television shows don't have to feel left out.

If you fancy taking the party somewhere else, then the 'Party in a Box' has a shoulder strap and it will even run off batteries or a car power socket. So there is really no excuse for the music to ever stop.

However the party can't get going quite yet as no UK release date or pricing has yet to be announced.