Sony's 5-star OLED TV drops back to lowest-ever price in amazing Amazon sale

Amazon doesn't only run Prime Day each year, as the retailer is now pushing its updated Spring Deal Days promotion to extend across five days. We've already rounded up the best Fire TV deals from the sale – also check out T3's other Best Amazon Spring Sale Picks here – but there are other premium brands in the sale, including this Sony high-end OLED TV offer.

Since moving its attention to OLED, Sony has often been touted as offering among the best OLED TVs money can buy. The A90K, in particular, is a 5-star scoring telly that's designed for those seeking optimum picture quality – but not at gigantic screen sizes. It comes in 42- and 48-inch sizes only, with the larger of the two now back to its lowest-ever price point.

Sony A90K 48-inch: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSony-XR-48A90K-Dynamic-Manufacturer-Warranty%2Fdp%2FB09ZPQ9JRG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> was £1,899 , now £1,399 on Amazon When it comes to sub-50in OLED TVs that deliver flagship quality there aren't many options on the market. Sony's A90K option is arguably the very best available, delivering picture quality that's hard to beat.

The flagship market at this scale is ultimately commanded by LG's OLED C3 model, which is actually around £500 cheaper on Amazon than the Sony, which may be a great alternative option to consider if 48-inch is a must on your purchase list.

In our Sony A90K review, however, we praised the TV for being "capable of big image quality". That's often the sell of Sony's latest TVs, including the larger flagship A95L, which have a really genuine look and feel to their pictures. Other panels' processing can look more artificial by comparison.

Using third-party site CamelCamelCamel we can see that this price is at its equal best. The Sony set, which has been available since 2022 and wasn't replaced in 2023, has previously dipped to the same price during other big sales, such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. It quickly jumps back up in price after, though, which makes now a sensible time to consider buying. It's also not available cheaper anywhere else, as you can see from the embedded shopping widget below...