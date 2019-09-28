Sony Xperia 6 will share this crucial feature with the Samsung Galaxy S11

Samsung started testing Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 865 processor on the Samsung Galaxy S11 back in August, and now Sony is getting in on the action.

According to Japanese outlet AndroPlus, Sony is experimenting with a new smartphone powered by a mysterious Qualcomm processor bearing the model number SM8250, which is widely believed to be associated with the Snapdragon 865.

However, it's unclear which rumoured variant of the processor the device is toting – the one with a 5G modem to boot or the one without (4G LTE, no less).

(Image credit: AndroPlus)

Aside from the fact it will ship with a brand new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 under the hood, absolutely nothing is known about Sony's next leading handset.

We haven't even caught wind of what it will be called. Although, if we had to hazard a guess, we'd say it's the Sony Xperia 6 - succeeding the current Sony Xperia 5.

Typically, Sony launches a new flagship smartphone at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in February. If it sticks to that same schedule this time around, we can expect to see it unveiled somewhere between February 23 and February 27.

Samsung, on the other hand, is expected to take the wraps off the Samsung Galaxy S11 ahead of MWC 2020, with rumour-spinners saying the launch could happen as soon as February 20 - the exact same date it announced the Galaxy S10 this year.