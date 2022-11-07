Sony Xperia 10 IV just got a massive price cut at GiffGaff

Save £100 on the Xperia 10 IV this Black Friday, now just £249, which is a bit of a bargain

Sony Xperia 10 IV Black Friday deal
(Image credit: Sony)
I love it when a proper decent deal appears in the Black Friday sales. And this is one of them, courtesy of UK mobile phone operator GiffGaff. 

The Sony Xperia 10 IV has £100 off the brand new handset, which was only launched a matter of months ago, making it a bargainous £249 all-in. That, right there, is a great Black Friday deal if I ever saw one. 

I suspect this will be one of those flash deals that quickly sells out, especially as it was unavailable when I first learned about it this morning. It's since come back into stock, though, which I why I'm tapping these words out in double-quick time.

Sony Xperia 10 IV: was £349 (opens in new tab)

Sony Xperia 10 IV: was £349, now £249 at GiffGaff (opens in new tab)

Looking for a mid-range phone with great battery life and a delightful chocolate-bar-like design? Sony's Xperia 10 4th Gen is a great little handset that delivers long-lasting, good-looking Android goodness. And there's a whole chunk of cash off at GiffGaff.

The Sony Xperia 10 IV may not have reviewed as the best phone we've ever tested, but it befits its position and I know there are many diehard Sony Xperia phone fans out there who'll view this as a great deal.

As we said in our Xperia 10 4th Gen review: "[the] long battery life is a joy", so if you're keen on a long-lasting handset then it's a potentially savvy option to pick up this Black Friday. 

You won't find it cheaper elsewhere from my research, with many of the most prominent retailers still selling he handset for £379 SIM-free, as you can see in the shopping widget below. 

So, deal-hunters, get to it! 

