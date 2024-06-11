Your Sony TV might lose Netflix from next month – full list of TVs affected

Quick Summary Netflix will no longer be available on over 40 Sony TVs from 24 July 2024. Check out if your set if affected below – there are lists for both the UK and Europe, and the US and Canada.

We all dread that moment when a treasured device is coming to the end of its life, and it seems to be getting shorter all the while.

Long gone are the days when a CRT TV lasted for 20 years before its owner begrudgingly bought a replacement. But then, we use our televisions for far more than watching just Coronation Street and Eastenders today, and so the internal hardware is more likely to be outdated – even if the picture performance is still more than acceptible.

One sign a TV is on its last legs is when popular streaming services announce they are no longer going to support it. And such is the case with a wide selection of Sony Bravia flatpanels.

Netflix will stop working on 2014 models from 24 July 2024, and so you'll either need a new set or set yourself up with a dongle or set-top-box to continue to enjoy shows like Baby Reindeer and Umbrella Academy.

To be honest, you won't really have to shell out much – there are great streaming devices available at all budgets, such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max or Chromecast with Google TV. And your TV will be compatible. It's just a shame that your pride and joy – the centre of your family room – will no longer be complete.

Affected TVs in the UK and Europe

Here are the Sony Bravia TVs that will be affected in the UK and Europe (as listed on the dedicated Sony support page). So, if you see your TV among them, it's time for an upgrade or a device purchase at the very least:

S9 series

KD-65S9005B

KD-75S9005B



W5 series

KDL-48W585B



W6 series

KDL-40W605B

KDL-48W605B

KDL-60W605B



W7 series

KDL-32W705B

KDL-32W706B

KDL-42W705B

KDL-42W706B

KDL-50W705B

KDL-50W706B



W70 series

KDL-32W705C

KDL-40W705C

KDL-48W705C



W8 series

KDL-42W805B

KDL-42W815B

KDL-42W817B

KDL-42W828B

KDL-42W829B

KDL-50W805B

KDL-50W815B

KDL-50W817B

KDL-50W828B

KDL-50W829B

KDL-55W805B

KDL-55W815B

KDL-55W817B

KDL-55W828B

KDL-55W829B



W85 series

KDL-60W855B



W95 series

KDL-55W955B

KDL-65W955B



X85 series

KD-49X8505B

KD-55X8505B

KD-65X8505B

KD-70X8505B



X9 series

KD-55X9005B

KD-65X9005B

KD-79X9005B



X95 series

KD-65X9505B

KD-85X9505B



What about the US and Canada?

There are also affected TVs in the US and Canada too. Here are those models that will also lose Netflix from 24 July 2024:

KDL-60W610B

KDL-60W630B

KDL-55X830B

KDL-65X830B

KDL-70X830B

XBR-55X800B

XBR-65X800B

XBR-49X850B

XBR-55X850B

XBR-65X850B

XBR-70X850B

XBR-55X900B

XBR-65X900B

XBR-79X900B

XBR-65X950B

XBR-85X950B



Again, the best solution to get round the switch off is to add a streaming device to your setup. There are plenty of options, which you can often find on great deals.