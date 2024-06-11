Your Sony TV might lose Netflix from next month – full list of TVs affected

Quick Summary
Netflix will no longer be available on over 40 Sony TVs from 24 July 2024.
Check out if your set if affected below – there are lists for both the UK and Europe, and the US and Canada.
We all dread that moment when a treasured device is coming to the end of its life, and it seems to be getting shorter all the while.
Long gone are the days when a CRT TV lasted for 20 years before its owner begrudgingly bought a replacement. But then, we use our televisions for far more than watching just Coronation Street and Eastenders today, and so the internal hardware is more likely to be outdated – even if the picture performance is still more than acceptible.
One sign a TV is on its last legs is when popular streaming services announce they are no longer going to support it. And such is the case with a wide selection of Sony Bravia flatpanels.
Netflix will stop working on 2014 models from 24 July 2024, and so you'll either need a new set or set yourself up with a dongle or set-top-box to continue to enjoy shows like Baby Reindeer and Umbrella Academy.
To be honest, you won't really have to shell out much – there are great streaming devices available at all budgets, such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max or Chromecast with Google TV. And your TV will be compatible. It's just a shame that your pride and joy – the centre of your family room – will no longer be complete.
Affected TVs in the UK and Europe
Here are the Sony Bravia TVs that will be affected in the UK and Europe (as listed on the dedicated Sony support page). So, if you see your TV among them, it's time for an upgrade or a device purchase at the very least:
S9 series
- KD-65S9005B
- KD-75S9005B
W5 series
- KDL-48W585B
W6 series
- KDL-40W605B
- KDL-48W605B
- KDL-60W605B
W7 series
- KDL-32W705B
- KDL-32W706B
- KDL-42W705B
- KDL-42W706B
- KDL-50W705B
- KDL-50W706B
W70 series
- KDL-32W705C
- KDL-40W705C
- KDL-48W705C
W8 series
- KDL-42W805B
- KDL-42W815B
- KDL-42W817B
- KDL-42W828B
- KDL-42W829B
- KDL-50W805B
- KDL-50W815B
- KDL-50W817B
- KDL-50W828B
- KDL-50W829B
- KDL-55W805B
- KDL-55W815B
- KDL-55W817B
- KDL-55W828B
- KDL-55W829B
W85 series
- KDL-60W855B
W95 series
- KDL-55W955B
- KDL-65W955B
X85 series
- KD-49X8505B
- KD-55X8505B
- KD-65X8505B
- KD-70X8505B
X9 series
- KD-55X9005B
- KD-65X9005B
- KD-79X9005B
X95 series
- KD-65X9505B
- KD-85X9505B
What about the US and Canada?
There are also affected TVs in the US and Canada too. Here are those models that will also lose Netflix from 24 July 2024:
- KDL-60W610B
- KDL-60W630B
- KDL-55X830B
- KDL-65X830B
- KDL-70X830B
- XBR-55X800B
- XBR-65X800B
- XBR-49X850B
- XBR-55X850B
- XBR-65X850B
- XBR-70X850B
- XBR-55X900B
- XBR-65X900B
- XBR-79X900B
- XBR-65X950B
- XBR-85X950B
Again, the best solution to get round the switch off is to add a streaming device to your setup. There are plenty of options, which you can often find on great deals.