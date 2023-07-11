Sony super-phone gets a great price cut for Amazon Prime Day

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Whisper it quietly, but not all of the best Prime Day deals are found on Amazon. That's right, Sony is having its own competing sale and one that stood out to me in particular is a massive £150 saving on the Sony 5 IV phone.



This is a phone that has a special place in my heart, and not just because it still has a headphone jack. Phones these days are getting larger and larger to the point where they no longer fit in my pockets, but Sony has gone against the grain. The Sony 5 IV is a sleek compact handset that you can comfortably use with one hand.

Sony Xperia 5 IV: was £949 now £799

If you're after a great performing flagship-level phone that actually comfortably fits in your pockets then look no further. The Sony Xperia 5 IV is pretty much all you could ask for.



Also try

Amazon: £736.56 (Green colour only)

As the creators of the PS5, Sony knows a thing or two about gaming and with a 120Hz refresh rate, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, things should be silky smooth on this phone too. A 5000 mAH battery should keep you going for plenty of time too, we estimate around 17 hours of intense use from our tests.

The camera consists of three 12MP shooters, but its the ability to shoot 4K resolution video in 120 FPS that really sees Sony flexing its muscles. When you get this phone you also receive 12 months of access to Sony's Bravia CORE streaming service, not one of the best streaming services just yet but still nice to have.



With its headphone jack, MicroSD slot and compact size, the Zperia 5 IV feels like a throwback in all the best ways while still bringing modern power to a very well-rounded device.