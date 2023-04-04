Sony's 2023 BRAVIA TVs are now available to order. Here are the models and prices

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sony's 2023 BRAVIA range is incredibly exciting, with models including the stunning A95L OLED TV and the X95L Mini LED as well as QD-OLED and full array LED TVs to choose from. And now you can order yours. Or at least, you can order most of them: at the time of writing there appears to be a few glitches with Sony's website so prices for some models aren't appearing and pre-order links aren't all live yet.

I'm sure someone at Sony is yelling at its website people as I write this so here's what you can expect to order today, and what you can expect to pay.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Sony BRAVIA XR X95L 4K HDR Mini LED TV

Available in 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch sizes, the range-topping BRAVIA XR X95L promises to be the best Sony TV of 2023. It's 30% brighter than last year's X95K and has 20% more dimming zones for an even more spectacular picture than its successor.

Click here to visit the X95L pre-order page. (opens in new tab)

Sony XR X95L prices:

65 inches: £2,799

75 inches: £3,699

85 inches: £4,899

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Sony BRAVIA XR X90L 4K HDR Full Array LED TV

The XR X90L comes in five sizes: 55 inches, 65 inches, 75 inches, 85 inches and a whopping 98 inches. Sony says it's up to 30% brighter than last year's X90K and perfect for PS5; we say the increased number of dimming zones means it's a seriously upgraded display when it comes to picture quality and contrast.

Click here to visit the Sony X90L pre-order page. (opens in new tab)

Sony XR X90L prices:

55": £1,599

65": £1,899

75": £2,699

85": £3,499

98": £8,999

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Sony BRAVIA XR A80L 4K HDR OLED TV

Sony's A80K gets an upgrade with 110% brightness, powerful upscaling and a choice of for sizes: 55 inches, 65 inches, 77 inches and 83 inches. If the top-tier QD-OLED is outside of your financial reach then Sony's traditional OLED, available in a wider range of sizes, is a premium competitor to the likes of LG's C3 OLED.

Click here for the Sony A80L pre-order page. (opens in new tab)

Sony BRAVIA A80L prices:

55 inches: £1,399

65 inches: £1,599

85 inches: £2,299

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Sony BRAVIA X85L 4K HDR Full Array LED TV

The X85L LED V comes in 55 inch, 65 inch and 75 inch models and is a particularly strong option for gamers thanks to its HDMI 2.1 support with 4K/120, VRR and ALLM.

Click here for the Sony X85L pre-order page. (opens in new tab)

Sony BRAVIA X85L UK prices:

55 inches: £1,399

65 inches: £1,599

75 inches: £2,299

Sony BRAVIA X75WL 4K HDR LED TV

Sony hasn't forgotten about smaller spaces and tighter budgets. The X75WL starts at a positively titchy 43 inches, with other models coming in at 50 inches, 55 inches, 65 inches and 75 inches. It's a particularly good option for gamers on a budget thanks to that desk-friendly size and features including ALLM that automatically switches on when it detects your console powering up.

Click here for the Sony X75WL pre-order page.

Sony BRAVIA X75WL UK prices:

43 inches: £699

50 inches: £749

55 inches: £899

65 inches: £1,199

75 inches: £1,499

It's a lot of sizes and prices, I know. If you'd like the bigger picture Sony has all of its 2023 TVs in one place here, and we've also put together a guide to all the best Sony 2023 TVs here.