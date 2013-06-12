Sony confirms the PS4 does feature some DRM

Publishers will be given the option on whether to block access to features on second hand titles

The day after Sony took the wraps of the PS4, the company has clarified that the console will feature some restrictions on used games.



As with the PS3 and Xbox 360, the PS4 will allow third party publishers to lock access to content to second hand buyers.



Sony has already confirmed it will not make use of this ability for first party titles. However, it has also said developers and publishers will have the ability to implement some restrictions, if they choose to.



"The Online Pass program for PlayStation first-party games will not continue on PlayStation 4," Sony communications director Dan Race told Gamefront.



"Similar to PS3, we will not dictate the online used game strategy (the ability to play used games online) of its publishing partners," he added. "As announced last night, PS4 will not have any gating restrictions for used disc-based games," he said, contradicting his earlier acknowledgement that Sony had claimed the system featured no DRM.



"When a gamer buys a PS4 disc they have right to use that copy of the game, so they can trade-in the game at retail, sell it to another person, lend it to a friend, or keep it forever."



EA recently announced it had scrapped its online pass. Many within the media and publishing believed this pointed to Sony implementing a similar system to Microsoft on the Xbox One. It is currently unclear how EA will implement DRM – if at all.