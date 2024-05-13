Solo Stove’s new metallic fire pits are a must-have for barbecue season

QUICK SUMMARY Solo Stove has released an all-new metallic fire pit collection. Based on the design of its popular Bonfire 2.0, the new metallic colours look beautiful and offer smokeless flames for your next garden party. Prices on the new Solo Stove metallic fire pits start at £309.99 and they’ve already been discounted, and come with a free colour pack.

Solo Stove has just launched a new metallic fire pit collection that outdoor enthusiasts are sure to love. Based on its popular Bonfire 2.0 design, the smokeless fire pit is now available in three new colours, and is a must-have for this year’s barbecue season.

If you’re new to Solo Stove, chances are you’ve heard of them before as they’re well known for their smokeless fire pits and that Snoop Dogg advert. Alongside its fire pit range, Solo Stove also designs and manufactures some of the best pizza ovens on the market, to encourage more people to get outside.

Its latest launch is the new Bonfire 2.0 metallic fire pit collection , now available in Bronze metallic, Gunmetal metallic and Cascade metallic. The portable bonfire is finished with a high-heat ceramic coating for durability and to keep it looking and performing like new for longer.

The double walled design of the Bonfire 2.0 offers 360° Signature Airflow, and heats up to 400°, which is hotter than conventional fires and eliminates smoke, which makes Solo Stove’s products smokeless. Perfect for chiller spring/summer evenings, the Bonfire 2.0 heats up quickly and looks good in any garden aesthetic (see our full Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 review for more details).

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Solo Stove) (Image credit: Solo Stove) (Image credit: Solo Stove)

Aside from the new colourways, the Bonfire 2.0 comes with a new removable ash pan. It sits underneath the removable base plate to catch ash, and is easy to remove and dispose of the contents. The previous Solo Stove models without ash pans were found to be difficult to clean, so this new ash pan makes clean-up much simpler and more efficient.

The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 metallic collection comes with the bonfire, stand, carry case, removable base plate and ash tray. With this new colour launch, the metallic Bonfire 2.0 also comes with a free colour pack that can be introduced to the flames to add vibrant blue and green colours to the fire.

The Bronze, Gunmetal and Cascade versions of the Bonfire 2.0 are available to buy now, with prices starting at £309.99. As of writing, the new colours have already been discounted down to £264.99, offering shoppers £45 off.