Smarty SIM only deal offers 40GB of data and no contract for just £10 per month

We’re always on the hunt for the best SIM only deals and you’re in luck, as we’ve found an amazing deal from Smarty. For a limited time only, Smarty are offering their 30GB SIM only plan with an extra 10GB of data for free.

This means customers can bag 40GB of data, unlimited calls and texts for just £10 – the original 30GB plan price.

Powered by Three’s 3G and 4G network, Smarty's SIM only plans come with super-fast speeds for all your streaming, gaming and downloading needs. The great thing about Smarty is their data plans are on a no contract basis, so you can start and cancel at any time for total flexibility.

If you’re interested in this great 40GB data SIM deal, you’ll have to be quick as Smarty is running this promotion for a limited time. Click the link above to shop this deal or keep reading for all the details.

40GB data SIM only plan: £10 per month at Smarty

If you want to take your data to the next level, Smarty are also offering their 50GB SIM only plan with an extra 10GB of data for free and for a limited time only. The popular 50GB plan is £15 per month but now you can get 60GB for the same price.