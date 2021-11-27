Smart home deals I’m buying for myself today

Black Friday might have been yesterday but you'll still be able to pick up some hot deals over the weekend and into Monday. Some of the best Black Friday deals and the best Cyber Monday deals this year have been on smart home tech, and I'm going to use this opportunity to buy some new bits for myself.

Firstly, I'm looking to buy the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021) - it's one of the best smart speakers you can buy and having a smart display for the kitchen will be incredibly useful. It will be my Black Friday treat to myself.

In the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021) review, I loved being able to control the rest of my smart home through the display and I enjoyed having visual answers to my questions as well as hearing them. This weekend you can pick up the Amazon Echo Show 8 2nd Gen (2021) with a discount of 33% bringing it down from £120 to just £79.99.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is on my list too, as I need a way to access streaming services like Netflix on my bedroom TV. This 4K Ultra HD streaming media player doubles up as an Alexa smart speaker. You can buy it for £50 cheaper in the Black Friday sales which is its best price yet.

Other than that, there are some smaller bits of smart home tech that I'm planning to pick up like a couple of different smart plugs.

When it comes to the best smart plugs you can buy, I swear by the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Slim KP115 so I'm going to be buying another one to use with an electric heater. Not only does it give you a quick and easy way to make any device smart, but you can see energy usage stats on the app as well which will help to keep an eye on consumption and save money especially on larger electricals.

I'll also pick up a Philips Hue smart plug or two for smaller devices like lamps, as I already have Philips Hue lights at home. That way all of my standard lights can be grouped together and controlled in the same place as my smart lights.

This smart display has a compact 8-inch screen that serves up extra information in the form of handy graphics or bright, legible text.

Not only will it be a quick and easy way to get your favourite streaming services on a TV but it'll also double up as an Alexa smart speaker which means it can be used hands-free.

Make any device smart using the TP-Link Kasa Mini Smart Plug (KP115) - this handy piece of kit has been discounted by 44%. You'll be able to control your wired devices remotely using your voice or your phone. And you'll be able to see how much energy they're using too.