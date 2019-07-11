Weak Wi-Fi? This Amazon Prime Day deal on a D-Link mesh network is perfect

The Amazon Prime Day sale floodgates are well and truly open, with thousands of products already discounted ahead of the big event at Amazon, as well as major rivals such as Walmart and Currys who are holding their own deal bonanzas.

With each retailer trying to get a steal on the other, more and more products are leaking out early, such as this dynamite discount on the well-reviewed and very user friendly D-Link Covr-C1203 mesh networking system.

The D-Link Covr-C1203 is prized for its ease of setup, solid 5GHz performance, and excellent coverage range, with this discounted model capable of delivering tasty mesh Wi-Fi over a large 4,500sq ft range.

The Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi system comes with an excellent suite of parental controls, allowing guardians to block specific devices at designated times, and it uses MU-MIMO technology to help guarantee that even when many devices are connected to the network speeds remain high and consistent.

The full D-Link Covr-C1203 deal can be viewed below:

D-Link COVR-C1203/B AC1200 Dual Band Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System | Was $182.49, Now $119.95 at Amazon

For those looking to eradicate dead spots in their home in terms of Wi-Fi then this deal is definitely one to check out. That's because Amazon has just slashed £62.54 off the cost of the well-reviewed D-Link Covr-C1203/B AC1200 Dual Band Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System. That means that instead of having to pay £182.49 to land the stylish system you now only have to drop £119.95. That's a direct 34% cost saving. Naturally, delivery is free, too. View Deal

