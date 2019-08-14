This free Sky TV update will save you time and hassle

Sky has rolled-out a colossal update to Sky Go designed to make the app a one-stop shop for all of your on-demand television shows and movies. The overhauled iOS and Android app combines features from the existing Sky Q and Sky Go apps, so Sky TV customers can watch recordings from their Sky Q set-top box, on-demand shows, new blockbusters, catch-up shows from Sky (obviously), as well as ITV and Channel 4.

With this latest update, the Sky Go app resembles something closer to the TV app that Apple preinstalls on every iOS, which draws in content from a variety of catch-up and on-demand providers under one roof... as well as its own exclusive shows.

After all, if you're already using Sky Go on your smartphone or tablet, why would you bother sacrificing a few megabytes for the dedicated ITV Hub and All4 apps as well?

Hopefully we'll see more providers appear in the Sky Go app in future. Content from the likes of Netflix, BBC iPlayer, UK TV Play and My 5 is easily accessible on the Sky Q, but isn't yet available in the app – unless you've already recorded the show on your Sky Q set-top box, where it can be downloaded to Sky Go to view on-the-move.

Sky has also simplified the design across the Sky Go app, with a new navigation bar running along the bottom of the screen with nippy one-touch access to Home, TV Guide, Browse, Downloads and Recordings, so you'll be able to jump into your favourite show even quicker.

Elsewhere, the Browse tab now provides the option to search for shows based on themes and genres. With the sheer amount of content that's accessible from this app, this is likely to prove popular with viewers scrolling for their next binge-watch.

Just like the Sky Q box itself, the UK broadcaster has now introduced personalised recommendations for Sky Cinema – surfacing films you might not have heard of, based on your viewing history.

There's also now a Recordings page where Sky Q customers can view and control upcoming recordings and series links on their set-top box, something that was previously only possible using the separate Sky Q app.

There's also a truck load of hugely-important accessibility tweaks, including voiceover that lets Sky Go users hear a description of everything they click on, font size can be increased without losing any functionality, and finally, colours can be inverted for greater contrast.

You can download the new version of Sky Go on iOS and Android right now.