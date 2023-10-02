Sky customers can save £100s with free Vue cinema tickets each month

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

All Sky Cinema subscribers can now claim two free tickets to see a film at a Vue cinema each month.

Sky has partnered with the movie theatre chain in the UK and Republic of Ireland for an ongoing promotion that could save you a fortune at the box office. You just need to claim your codes from the My Sky app for iOS and Android.

Alternatively, you can head to a dedicated Sky website to grab them. The codes can then be redeemed online on the Vue booking site, or in your chosen cinema itself.

The offer is available to new and existing Sky Q, Sky+, Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers with a Sky Cinema subscription and refreshes each calendar month, so you can claim a new batch.

There are some caveats to the deal. For starters, neither Virgin Media nor Now customers are eligible, with or without Sky Cinema membership. The tickets are only for 2D standard presentations, so you'll need to pay a supplementary fee for 3D, VIP or IMAX showings.

And, the tickets are only redeemable for showings on Sunday to Thursday in the UK and Ireland.

It's also worth noting that, if you don't use the codes within the calendar month, they will expire – you cannot roll them over.

However, there are no booking fees and the offer will run for an entire year – until 30 September 2024.

"In a time when value is more important to households than ever, Sky Cinema’s exclusive partnership with Vue will give film fans the chance to enjoy the experience of monthly trips to the cinema at no extra cost," said Sky's chief consumer officer, Sophia Ahmad.

"That’s alongside our unrivalled range of films that they can watch from the comfort of their homes – and access to Paramount+ too, all through one subscription."

A Sky Cinema subscription is available for Sky Q and Sky+ customers from £12 per month – that also includes membership to Paramount+.

Alternatively, you can get Sky Cinema subscription with a Sky Glass TV, the standard Sky Entertainment TV package, and Netflix membership from just £25 per month for three months and then £51 per month for the following 15 months of the contract.