Apple TV+'s best sci-fi series finally gets a return date and trailer

Quick Summary Severance will return to our screens early next year, with a second season teaser trailer revealing the release date, at last. Apple has also released a new image from the forthcoming season.

Apple has announced a return date for, arguably, its best sci-fi show.

It's been more than two years since Severance first appeared on the streaming service and fans have been clamouring for a second season ever since. However, several reported issues with filming and alleged disagreements amongst the creative team are said to have caused delays.

Thankfully though, everything was resolved earlier this year and Severance season 2 is on its way – you'll just have to be a bit more patient still.

That's because it's scheduled for next year – 17 January 2025.

Yep, that's not the news we were hoping for neither, but Apple has sweetened the pill with a teaser trailer and new image for the show's return.

Severance is one of a collection of highly-regarded science fiction series on Apple TV+. It, along with For All Mankind, Foundation, Silo, and, more recently, Dark Matter, has helped the platform gain a reputation as one of the best for genre TV.

Many regard it to be at the top of that pile too, with a 97% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes and plenty of online discussion about its clever and weird themes.

It stars Adam Scott as Mark Scout, an employee of Lumon Industries who has, along with his colleagues, willingly opted into the "severance" scheme. This means that while at work, he automatically adopts a different persona (an "innie") that is oblivious to the one that lives on the outside world (his "outie").

However, things go array when he founds out a snippet of the truth and proceeds to learn more.

Scott is backed up by a superb cast that includes Britt Lower, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arguette. And if you haven't watched season 1 yet, there are eight episodes of absolute gold waiting for you on Apple TV+ now.

Joining the cast for season 2 are Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie and Alia Shawkat of Arrested Development fame.

Apple TV+ is available through the Apple TV app for multiple streaming devices, Smart TVs, games consoles, and, of course, Apple's own gear.

We should also be getting a native Android phone app soon too.