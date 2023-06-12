Seven exercises and two dumbbells for stronger shoulders and bigger biceps

If you’re looking for a simple, but effective workout that will get your biceps burning and your shoulders seriously pumped, then this easy seven-move dumbbell workout is the perfect solution. The best bit? It can be done in the comfort of your own home, as long as you’ve got a pair of dumbbells. If not, time to make a quick pit stop at our best dumbbell guide.
The exercises in this workout aren’t anything ‘fancy’, just some classic, upper body movements that have been loved by fitness enthusiasts for yonks – from your traditional hammer curl to your shoulder press. If you want to build muscle, or burn calories, then this workout is for you, as you’ll be performing between 10 to 12 reps for each exercise, which is an ideal rep range to build lean muscle mass and burn fat. Try to complete three to four sets and don’t forget, on the exercises where you’re using one arm, complete the same number of reps on the other side too. Here’s what you’ve got to do:
- Single arm concentration dumbbell curl
- Seated dumbbell shoulder press:
- Standing crossbody dumbbell curl
- Seated dumbbell front raise
- Standing dumbbell hammer curl
- Seated dumbbell shrugs
- Seated dumbbell around the worlds
We know this workout will work up a sweat, as well as leave you with a great pump that your arms and shoulders will definitely thank you for. Maybe not straight away, but definitely later during the week. Make sure you do some upper body stretches afterwards, we’ve got eight stretches you can do just using a wall and if you want to move onto your triceps next, here’s the best tricep exercises you can do with a pair of dumbbells.