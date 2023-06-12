Seven exercises and two dumbbells for stronger shoulders and bigger biceps

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re looking for a simple, but effective workout that will get your biceps burning and your shoulders seriously pumped, then this easy seven-move dumbbell workout is the perfect solution. The best bit? It can be done in the comfort of your own home, as long as you’ve got a pair of dumbbells. If not, time to make a quick pit stop at our best dumbbell guide.

The exercises in this workout aren’t anything ‘fancy’, just some classic, upper body movements that have been loved by fitness enthusiasts for yonks – from your traditional hammer curl to your shoulder press. If you want to build muscle, or burn calories, then this workout is for you, as you’ll be performing between 10 to 12 reps for each exercise, which is an ideal rep range to build lean muscle mass and burn fat. Try to complete three to four sets and don’t forget, on the exercises where you’re using one arm, complete the same number of reps on the other side too. Here’s what you’ve got to do:

Single arm concentration dumbbell curl

Seated dumbbell shoulder press:

Standing crossbody dumbbell curl

Seated dumbbell front raise

Standing dumbbell hammer curl

Seated dumbbell shrugs

Seated dumbbell around the worlds