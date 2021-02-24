Are you overheating your bedroom? This is the optimum temperature for the best sleep

Struggling to sleep? You're not alone. 67% of Brits reported they are struggling with sleepless nights in 2021, according to one new survey. Sure, it might be to do with external stresses – but it could also be to do with the temperature of your bedroom. This is a Goldilocks situation: while being too cold to sleep is no fun for anyone, bumping your thermostat up to make your room super toasty is also a bad idea – or so say the temperature experts at Stelrad, the radiator brand behind the new research.

So what temperature should you be setting your thermostat to give you the best chance of top quality sleep? The magic number is 18.3 degrees celsius.

This figure might fluctuate by a few degrees from person to person, but the recommendation is not to drop below 15 or bump up above 20 degrees celsius if you want the best chance of a comfortable sleep.

"Our body’s temperature fluctuates during sleep, and a cool, but not cold, room will help you settle into and maintain sleep throughout the night," says Stelrad.

If you're still feeling chilly, it could be that you've got the wrong bedding for the season (head to our best duvet guide for our pick of the best). Summer duvets tend to be between 1 and 4 tog; while in the winter, you’ll want to go up to anywhere between 10.5 and 15 tog.

A smart thermostat is the easiest way to keep your bedroom at the perfect temperature, but you could also invest in one of the best heaters, or as we move into the warmer months, you might need one of the best fans instead.

