Sennheiser Accentum Plus could give the Sony WH-1000XM5 over-ears a run for their money

Sennheiser is aiming to make a splash at CES 2024 with a trio of newly announced audio products, including an interesting upgrade for its mid-range Accentum headphones.

Those only launched in the second half of last year, and blew plenty of reviewers away (including us) with the value they offered, with solid noise cancelling and great sound at a really reasonable price.

Now they're getting a slight upgrade - the Accentum Plus will cost £200 instead of £160 for the standard version, and for that extra cash it looks like you get two main things.

Firstly, the return of touch controls on the earcup, like on the premium Momentum 4 Wireless, to make changing volume or skipping a track easier.

Secondly, a nice carry case that comes in the package, something we did feel was missing when we tested the basic Accentum last year.

The sound will seemingly be the same, as will the 50-hour battery life, so this is actually a pretty optional upgrade for those who want it, and it'll launch on 20 February. They'll probably be a pretty interesting bit of competition to even far more expensive options like the Sony WH-1000XM5.

Sennheiser has also announced its latest flagship true wireless earbuds, the Momentum True Wireless 4, which have a very similar design to the last generation.

There are some improvements, though, including the arrival of Bluetooth 5.4 for impressive connectivity and boosted battery life that should offer 7.5 hours of listening on one charge. They'll be up for pre-order on 15 February at £260.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Finally, the most new-feeling offering of all from Sennheiser is the Momentum Sport, a fresh set of sport-focussed earbuds that should offer a similar quality of sound to the rest of the range, but with major differences elsewhere.

For one thing, each earbud has a photoplethysmography heart rate sensor and body temperature sensor to help you keep track of your fitness without needing a smartwatch or tracker.

They also have a semi-open design to ensure that you're aware of your surroundings while exercising outside and offer both active noise cancelling and transparency modes to that effect, too.

You'll get six hours of use from the earbuds, with three more charges in the case, and they're rated at IP55 for sweat resistance (IP54 for the case itself).

These sound like a really interesting new option for the more sporty among us, and will also cost £260 when they launch on 9 April.