Secretlab's New Year sale arrives with cheap gaming chair deals galore

It's a New Year and of course, deals are back and better than ever – especially around gaming chairs and accessories. Specifically, Secretlab has kicked off its New Year Sale, which brings with it a bevvy of discounts on some of their best gaming chairs (opens in new tab) on the market.

Offering upwards of $250 off (opens in new tab) select gaming chairs, Secretlab's sale is one to check out if you've been hoping to snag a Secretlab gaming chair cheap. Their most popular models, including some we've had the opportunity to review and check out (namely the Secretlab Titan EVO (opens in new tab) and Titan SoftWeave (opens in new tab)), are receiving some of the best discounts of the sale.

On top of the gaming chair discounts Secretlab is offering, you'll also find a good amount of price drops on their new chair skins. Most of which are now $30 off during the sale (opens in new tab), Secretlab SKINS offer users even more options when it comes to customizing their new gaming chair. They're easy to install and fit over most Secretlab models with ease.

Secretlab often runs a New Years sale, but this one offers some of the best discounts we've seen so far. Older generation models are getting the biggest discounts, however, the latest 2022 models are included in the sale. Specifically, the Titan EVO 2022 Series.

The latest Titan EVO 2022 gaming chairs are on sale for up to $190 off (opens in new tab), which is the cheapest they've been at in some time. Many of which now also include a free magnetic memory foam pillow at no extra charge! A must have accessory if you're looking to maximize comfort in those extended gaming sessions.

Is Secretlab worth it?

Most definitely. While the price on Secretlab gaming chairs is on the higher end of the spectrum, it's there for good reason.

Secretlab offers some of the best gaming chairs in terms of quality and comfort. They're extremely durable, come in a massive amount of styles and colors, and are customizable to an extent that other gaming chairs just aren't.

That's not to say that you can't find cheaper options on the market that are are just about as good as Secretlab. However, they won't be much cheaper in the grand scheme of things, and with the Secretlab New Year sale won't offer as good of a value as you'd think.