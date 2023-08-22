Sculpt your shoulders with just a pair of dumbbells and these three supersets

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We may not have been able to show off our shoulders in short sleeve tees as much as we’d have liked this summer, but that doesn’t mean you should skip your shoulder session. If it’s a quick, effective one you were after, you’re in luck, as this superset workout will help build muscle and strength, and it’ll take you the best part of 25 minutes. Just grab a pair of the best dumbbells and let's go!

Strong shoulders aren’t just for aesthetics, albeit there’s no denying they’re a great way to enhance the size of your upper body and can create the illusion of a smaller waist. They’re actually key to help your body function correctly. According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons : “Strengthening the muscles that support your shoulder will help keep your shoulder joint stable and keeping these muscles strong can relieve shoulder pain and prevent further injury.”

As well as your shoulders, this workout also targets the triceps and a bit of the chest too. There's six exercises altogether, but these are split into three groups of two (a superset is where you perform two exercises back-to-back with no rest). Opt for a medium-weight dumbbell, so as your muscles encounter more resistance, which will help them grow. You'll do 10 reps of each exercise and you're doing three rounds of this workout in total. Here's your workout:

Superset 1

Shoulder press

Alternating upright row

Superset 2

Chest press (if you have a weight bench use this, if not lie on something stable)

Bent over tricep extension (again, if no weight bench, prop your knee up on a chair)

Superset 3

Single dumbbell front raise

Static hold lateral raise (hold one dumbbell in a raised position, while you perform raises with the other)

We hope you enjoyed that superset workout, they really are efficient for building muscle, strength and are perfect when you're pushed for time. If you want more, we've also got a full-body superset workout or if you want to target your arms (the triceps and biceps) give this upper body superset session a go.