Save £800 on the LG OLED G2 TV & win exclusive prizes

We’re a month away from the Black Friday sales (opens in new tab) and we’re already seeing big savings on TVs, speakers, smart displays and much more. If you’re looking for a new TV, LG is currently running its Save & Win promotion and offering big savings on its popular OLED TVs, plus exciting prize draws.

The best deal we’ve found in this exclusive LG Save & Win sale is on the 5-star LG OLED G2 TV. Right now, shoppers can save up to £800 on the LG G2 on the 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch and 83-inch screen sizes.

Originally priced at £2,399.98, the LG OLED G2 TV in the 55-inch screen size is now just £1,567.98, saving you £800. While this is still on the pricey size, the LG G2 is rated as the best LG TV (opens in new tab) on the market and has won numerous awards at T3, including best OLED TV (opens in new tab) and the best TV (opens in new tab) overall.

In our LG G2 review (opens in new tab), we gave it 5 stars and commented that it has “cutting-edge image processing, incredibly bright HDR pictures, and exceptional levels of accuracy. Once you add in great sound, extensive gaming features, and a comprehensive choice of streaming services, you’ve got a 4K TV that’s hard to beat”. We couldn’t recommend this TV more and with £800 taken off the price, it’s definitely worth considering if you’re in need of a new TV.

The LG Save & Win sale has plenty of offers available on its wide range of OLED TVs, including the LG C2, the LG B2 and the LG A2. The sale ends on 29th November 2022, so you have plenty of time to save on a new LG OLED TV and play to win exclusive prizes. To view the LG G2 deal, click the link above or keep reading for details on the exciting prize draw.

Save £800 on the LG OLED G2 TV in the LG Save & Win sale. This OLED smart TV is packed full of features, including an ultra bright screen, built-in speakers, incredibly sharp real images and much more. It also has a brilliant design that’s perfect for wall mounting and the 55-inch screen size fills a whole room, although 65-inch, 77-inch and 83-inch sizes are available, too. Deal ends 29th November 2022.

How to win exclusive prizes with LG

In the LG Save & Win sale, not only can you save up to £999.99 on LG TVs, but you can also be in for the chance to win exclusive prizes. The prizes up for grabs include LG sound bars, speakers and earbuds, Xbox Series X consoles, signed England shirts, Club Wembley Tickets and vouchers for the England Store.

To be in with the chance to win any of these prizes, all you have to do is save on an LG OLED TV between now and 29th November, and register your details and show proof of purchase by 10th January 2023. This will automatically enter you into the draw to win a pair of Club Wembley Football memberships. To be in for the chance to win more instant prizes, play a penalty kick game via the LG Penalty Shootout competition (opens in new tab) page.