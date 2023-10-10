Save £600 on this 75-inch Samsung QLED TV in Prime Day rival sale

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Amazon Prime Day sale is one of the best times of year to pick up new technology. Handsome discounts are offered on a range of devices, making it cheaper than ever to upgrade your setup.

Arguably that's truest of TVs. You'll find a host of truly brilliant deals, making it easy to enjoy content from the best streaming services in style. And, in some cases, you don't even need to go through Amazon for it! Many brands run parallel sales windows – and that's exactly what we've found for you today.

Right now, you can pick up the Samsung Q60C for just £1,399 at Very. That snags you a whopping 75-inch TV with a QLED display – and for £600 less!

Samsung QE75Q60C: was £1,999 , now £1,399 at Very

Save £600 on the Samsung Q60C. That snags you the 75-inch model, and allows you to enjoy crisp QLED picture quality with bright colours and fantastic definition.

That's a terrific price for such a gargantuan QLED panel. A 75-inch display should be more than enough for any living space, filling the room with great content and a top quality picture.

What's more, thanks to Samsung's Dual LED technology, you'll see better colours, too. Warm and cool LEDs are used to ensure accurate colour reproduction, regardless of the content you have on screen.

The AirSlim design also means it will look great in your home. Gone are the days of bulky TVs – this design is slim and elegant, and ensures that your well crafted décor isn't marred by an unsightly entertainment system.

The Crystal Processor 4k sits at the heart of this TV. That upscales picture quality to 4k, even when it isn't natively. Plus, it will intelligently adapt the audio, to ensure whatever is playing sounds as good as it possibly can.

That audio experience continues elsewhere. With Object Tracking Sound LITE, speakers built into the TV will automatically fire depending on the position of the subject on screen. That means that you can hear a vehicle move past you, or experience the roar of a crowd from all sides.

If you're hunting for a top gaming TV, this is definitely worth your consideration, too. Samsung Gaming Hub is built right into the TV, allowing you to stream all of your favourite games natively. Plus, with Motion Xcelerator technology, the TV will anticipate movement on the screen and compensate automatically, to ensure your games always look as good as they possibly can.