Save £3,000 on these Panerai and Jaeger-LeCoultre watches at Goldsmiths

Right now, Goldsmiths is offering some serious savings on a range of pre-owned luxury Swiss watches.

Included in the sale are watches by top-tier Swiss brands like Panerai and Jaeger-LeCoultre - and right now you can save £3,000 on each.

First we have the Reverso Duetto ladies watch by Jaeger-LeCoultre. Built around the year 2005, this elegant yellow gold timepiece is just 22mm wide but features a stunning party trick, where the case flips out and rotates 180 degrees, giving you an option for what you want the front of the watch to look like.

The case is fitted to a matching yellow gold bracelet strap, a silver dial and sapphire crystal glass. The watch is powered by a manually-wound mechanical movement and comes with a branded box, plus original paperwork and instruction manual.

As with all pre-owed watched offed by Goldsmiths, this Jaeger-LaCoultre has passed a five-point test to prove its authenticity and mechanical soundness, and comes with a two-year warranty for added peace of mind.

The watch has been discounted by a massive £3,000, and is now priced at £6,995. Alternatively, it is offered on finance from £132.13 per month at 9.9% APR.

Next up we have a pre-owned mens watch in the form of the Panerai Luminor. This huge timepiece measures 52mm across, thanks to its unique crown guard.

The case is made from lightweight titanium and inside you will find a self-winding mechanical movement. The watch is water resistant to an impressive 120 metres and comes with a black rubber strap.

As with other pre-owned watches from Goldsmiths, this watch has passed the retailer's five-point authentication and mechanical soundness test, and comes with a two-year warranty.

Thanks to a £3,000 discount, the watch is now priced at £5,395, or from £101.91 per month (9.9% APR). And remember, all watches over £5,000 come with Goldsmiths' VIP concierge service with enhanced delivery options.

Didn't find what you're looking for here? Check out EVERYTHING in the Goldsmiths Black Friday sale.

