Save £220 on vacuum cleaners & cleaning bundles in the Shark Black Friday sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With Black Friday only a few weeks away, we’re eagerly anticipating the best Black Friday deals (opens in new tab). While the official date isn’t until 25th November, many brands and retailers have already set their sales live early, giving shoppers more time to get the best products at the lowest prices.

If you’re on the lookout for a new vacuum cleaner this year, you’re in luck as the Shark Black Friday event is here, with savings of up to £220 on vacuums, mops and limited edition cleaning bundles.

Shop the Shark Black Friday sale (opens in new tab)

So, what can you find in the Shark Black Friday sale? This sales event has brilliant deals on its popular cordless and upright vacuum cleaners, including new editions from the latest Stratos collection. In the Shark sale, you can find some of the best cordless vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab) at their cheapest prices, with many popular models dropping to under £200.

The best Shark vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab) are packed with exclusive technology, including Anti Hair Wrap to avoid clogging and tangling of the vacuum brushes. Most Shark vacuums also come with multiple cleaning attachments for versatile and flexible cleaning.

It’s worth noting that the Black Friday sales (opens in new tab) are full of Shark vacuum cleaner deals right now, including discounted prices at Amazon (opens in new tab), Currys (opens in new tab), Very (opens in new tab), John Lewis (opens in new tab) and AO.com (opens in new tab), so you can find these prices at these popular third-party retailers. What sets the Shark Black Friday sale apart is that you can find limited edition colours and exclusive cleaning bundles, so it's well worth considering if you need a full cleaning set-up.

To help you find the best offers from the sale, we’ve rounded up the top 5 deals from the Shark Black Friday sales event below.

(opens in new tab) Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner (IZ202UKTDB): £379.99 , £199.99 at Shark (opens in new tab)

Save £150 on the Shark Vacuum Cleaner [IZ202UK] in this early Black Friday deal at Shark. Now under £200, this cordless stick vacuum uses Anti Hair Wrap technology and has up to 40 minutes run time. It comes in a limited edition deluxe black colour and comes with a car detail kit, pet, crevice and upholstery tools, and an extra filter.

(opens in new tab) Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner (NZ690UKTDB): £299.99 , £179.99 at Shark (opens in new tab)

Save £120 on the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner NZ690UK in this Shark Black Friday deal. This limited edition deluxe black vacuum is brilliant for allergens and pet owners, and has a detachable main unit to comfortably clean up high or on the stairs.

(opens in new tab) Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner (IZ300UK): £399.99 , £249.99 at Shark (opens in new tab)

Get 38% off the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner (IZ300UK) in this early Black Friday deal at Shark. Now under £250, this cordless vacuum has powerful suction on both hard floors and carpets, and comes with a LED touch screen, spare battery, charger and 2 different cleaning tools.

(opens in new tab) Shark Stratos Pet Pro Anti Hair Wrap Plus Anti-Odour Upright Vacuum Cleaner (NZ860UKT): £429.99 , £299.99 at Shark (opens in new tab)

A newer edition to Shark, the Shark Stratos Pet Pro Upright Vacuum Cleaner (NZ860UKT) is now under £300 in this early Black Friday deal. With Anti Hair Wrap Plus, this vacuum removes long and short hair from the brushroll and comes with a pet hair remover tool, perfect for pet owners. It also uses Anti-Odour technology that protects against bad odours inside the vacuum.