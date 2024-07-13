Save over a third on top telescopes for beginners and seasoned stargazers

You don’t need to be Galileo to see that Amazon Prime Day is hurtling towards us like a meteorite, with the first impact expected to be felt on Tuesday, but we have been looking around the online universe, and have spotted some spectacularly good deals already available on some of the best telescopes out there – including several by highly trusted brand Celestron.

The discounted telescopes include several top-end models that our expert reviewers have been raving about, but there are also bargains to be had on some of the best telescopes for beginners, if you or a family member are just beginning your journey into space. Most of deals are in place for strictly limited time period, so stay focused!

Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ Newtonian Reflector Telescope

Was £299.99 now £189.99 save 37% One of the best bargains in our orbit at the moment, the Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ is a Newtonian reflector telescope that’s quick to set up, easy to use and powerful enough to view celestial and terrestrial objects. Adults and kids can use this model together, and it comes with two eyepieces, a StarPointer red dot finderscope and an adjustable tripod comprised of a lightweight frame and a manual German Equatorial mount for smooth and accurate pointing.

Celestron AstroMaster LT 70AZ Refractor Telescope

Was £139.99 now £99.95 save 29% Featuring in T3's round-up of the best telescopes for nightsky newbies, our expert reviewer says the AstroMaster 70AZ is a good telescope for beginners, especially those primarily interested in observing and studying objects in our own solar system, such as planets and the Moon. This Refractor Telescope comes with a tripod that can be set-up at two different heights, plus two Kellner eyepieces (20mm for wide-angle views and 10mm for close-ups) and a StarPointer red-dot finderscope.

Celestron NexStar 6SE

Was £1,349.99 now £1,049.99 save 22% A more serious investment, this highly capable computerised Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope features prominently in our round-up of the very best telescopes on the market. Our expert reviewer considers the Celestron NexStar 6SE to be the best mid-range telescope for stargazing. Labelling it a ‘genuine allrounder’ he says it’s perfect for experienced amateur astronomers, ‘looking for higher magnifications and sharper, more refined views of both the deep sky and objects in our own solar system.’ The NexStar 6SE comes with fully automated GoTo mount, and SkyAlign technology with a NexStar+ hand controller complete with a database of 40,000 celestial objects, from stars to nebula, including their exact positions.

Celestron Travel Scope 70 Portable Refractor Telescope

Was £99.99 now £79 save 21% Another model from our selection of the best telescopes for beginners, the Celestron Travel Scope 70 is a portable refractor telescope that comes with a tailor made backpack, for times when you want to get out on the peaks, hills and moors, well away from light pollution, to check out the night sky. While designed to be light (with the frame it weighs 1.5kg), easy to set up and transportable, this telescope is still excellent quality, with 400mm focal length and a fully-coated 70mm objective lens (to allow plenty of light in). Beside the backpack it comes with two eyepieces (10mm and 20mm) and free software.