Save on the Honor Magic Watch 2 smartwatch for Valentine's day (limited time offer!)

If you're looking for a smartwatch bargain then you're in luck, because during Valentine's Day (and until the 16th of February) Honor has slashed the price of the Honor MagicWatch 2.

The significant price cuts mean you can pick up the relatively new smartwatch for just £139.99 – a very tasty saving on the watch's £159.99 RRP. You need to be quick though, as we're sure this deal won't be around forever.

The Honor Magic Watch 2 is a fitness-focused wearable with a classic watch design. Despite its svelte appearance the Magic Watch 2 has a battery life of up to two weeks, meaning you'll only need to charge it 24 times a year (with GPS and heartrate turned off).

The Magic Watch 2 run's Huawei's Lite OS, and uses AI smarts to make the heart rate sensor more accurate than previous versions. It also uses an impressive tri-GPS system, which, combined with the accurate heart rate sensor, aims to make fitness data more accurate. Your workouts are recorded on Huawei's Health Assistant.

Check out the deal below:

Honor Magic Watch 2 | Was £159.99 | Now £139.99 | Save £20 at Amazon

If you're looking for a wearable that blends smartwatch technology with classic good looks, the Honor Mggic Watch 2 could be for you. This 46mm watch runs Lite OS and is ideal for tracking your health and fitness.View Deal

Liked this?