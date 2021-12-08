Save an extra 20% on watches at Goldsmiths with this discount code

If you're in the market for a luxury watch or a piece of jewellery we've got some great news for you – there's never been a better time to buy. There are deals on Emporio Armani, Citizen, Viviene Westwood and more in the Goldsmiths Christmas sale. You'll also find discounts on stylish jewellery and watches from the world’s biggest designer and luxury brands.

So, whether you're looking to treat yourself, or someone special in your life, you'd be silly not to make the most of this sale.

You can now save an extra 20-percent on select watches using the code 'EXTRA20'. Hurry, though, as this code stops working on the 24th of December.

We've included a link to all of the watches included in the sale above, but you can also find a selection of our favourite watch deals below:

Citizen Eco-Drive WR100: was £199, now £159.20 at Goldsmiths Citizen Eco-Drive WR100: was £199, now £159.20 at Goldsmiths

Citizen is one of the world's largest watch brands, known for its advanced technology and affordable price tag. The award-winning Citizen Eco-Drive watches are powered by light and never require a battery, and we love this dive style watch.

Raymond Weil Tango 300 GMT: was £1,095, now £876 at Goldsmiths Raymond Weil Tango 300 GMT: was £1,095, now £876 at Goldsmiths

With its functional simplicity and aesthetic appeal, the Tango collection from Raymond Weil is ideal for both ladies and gentlemen's everyday apparel. The Tango collection also pays homage to the harmony and precision of a pair of Argentinean dancers.

Citizen Ladies Watch: was £169, now £135.2 at Goldsmiths Citizen Ladies Watch: was £169, now £135.2 at Goldsmiths

The Mesh collection from Citizen embodies the true essence of Japanese engineering, made with the very best of materials and designed with performance in mind. Showcasing a beautiful 27mm stainless steel case, robust Mineral crystal glass, and an elegant white dial adorned with baton & Arabic numeral hour markers for enhanced legibility.