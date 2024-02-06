Save almost £2,500 on one of the best chronograph watches money can buy!

The Zenith
When it comes to the best watches, there are a lot of factors to think about. Sure, it's got to look great. It should also be decent at, you know, keeping time. And if you're lucky, it will also pack in some heritage which you can proudly tell all of your friends about, when they inevitably ask "Don't you have the time on your phone?"

Enter the Zenith Chronomaster Original. This model harks back to one of the earliest automatic chronograph movements in history, which ended up powering the early Rolex Daytona models. It also looks great – and right now, you can save almost £2,500 on a limited edition version!

The Watches of Switzerland Group limited edition sees a deep blue hue employed on the hands of the central seconds and the subdials. That's matched on the ring around the dial, which showcases the 1/10th of a second chronograph timing function.

Zenith Chronomaster Original El Primero Automatic 38mm Limited Edition WOSG Exclusive:&nbsp;was £8,300, now £5,810 at Goldsmiths

Zenith Chronomaster Original El Primero Automatic 38mm Limited Edition WOSG Exclusive: was £8,300, now £5,810 at Goldsmiths
Save almost £2,500 on this limited edition Zenith Chronomaster Original at Goldsmiths! That's a stonking price reduction, making this one of the best value chronographs money can buy right now.

View Deal

That's an absolutely stonking deal. Getting an automatic chronograph for less than £6,000 is no easy feat. It's particularly tough when the movement in question is widely regarded as one of the best and most significant on the market. All of that is true here.

Even the design is fantastic. Normally, with limited edition models discounted to this degree, the design has taken a significant hit. That's not the case here, though – the blue and white combination looks really smart.

And look, there are some really top chronographs on the market. We've already mentioned the Daytona – though good luck getting one – while the Omega Speedmaster is another popular pick. 

This undercuts both of those quite significantly. If you're on the hunt for a new watch, this is likely to be the best deal you'll find for a while.

