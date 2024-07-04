Samsung's premium iPad Air rival is now cheaper than ever in great Amazon deal

If you're in the market for one of the best tablets around, then it won't be long before you come across the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series. The Tab S9 Plus might be the pick of the bunch in terms of size and value for money – and it just happens to be at its lowest price ever over at Amazon.

View the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus deal here

Of course we've checked and double-checked that this really is the lowest price (using CamelCamelCamel) this slate has ever been on sale for at Amazon, so there's never been a better time to get your hands on this premium Android tablet (though do cross-reference our Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals page too).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus: was $999.99, now $749 at Amazon This checks the boxes for every feature you could want from a tablet: a glorious 12.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 12GB of RAM and plenty of storage space. You also get the excellent S Pen stylus included with your purchase.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus stands up well to the premium iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets – and with this 25% price reduction, this tablet is now cheaper than the 13-inch iPad Air tablet from Apple. You'll pay just $749 rather than the original list price of $999.99.

Here's another benefit of going with Samsung rather than Apple: the stylus is included. The S Pen will supercharge your creativity and boost your productivity on this slate, and cut down on the number of fingerprint smudges you get on the bright, vivid Super AMOLED display too.

With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor keeping everything running, you don't have to worry about slowdowns or lag, and you'll be able to bounce between apps like Gmail, Spotify, and YouTube with ease. Everything is intuitive and straightforward, whether you're using it in landscape or portrait mode.

Add an optional keyboard case accessory, and you can really get stuff done on the go with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus. We'd say it's a fantastic tablet even at its original price, and with the hefty discount now available, there aren't many reasons not to pick it up.