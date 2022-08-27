Samsung's giving away credits for the new Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Watch 5

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Samsung is offering up to $150 credits for shoppers looking to pick up the new Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5 / 5 Pro, and Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds.

Acting a sort of Labor Day sale (opens in new tab) for Samsung, the offer gives Samsung fans free credits towards the new tech, making it even cheaper to upgrade to the latest Galaxy tech.

Earn up to $150 credit towards the new Galaxy tech at Samsung.com (opens in new tab)

Each Galaxy piece offers a different level of credits to earn, with the newest Galaxy Z Fold 4 giving the most – a whopping $150 (opens in new tab). Along with the free credits, Samsung is also offering enhanced trade-in value towards your old device, meaning you can earn up to $900 with a trade-in of your previous phone if you're going for the Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4.

The Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro offer a solid $75 in credits, and the new Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds offer $50. Not nearly as much as the Z Fold 4 but a decent amount that you can use either towards the new Galaxy tech or other items at the Samsung store.

Below is the amount of credits you can earn with each of Samsung's new Galaxy tech:

The credits are only available until September 11, so if you're on the fence about grabbing the new tech this incentive just may be worthwhile. The trade-in values you can earn are worth it for the upgrade, and the credits can be used towards your new Galaxy device or anything else in the Samsung Store.

New Samsung Galaxy Tech Info

In T3's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review (opens in new tab), the new foldable clocks in with an impressive 4 out of 5 star rating. Featuring a better screen, new functionality and camera improvements over its predecessor, it's quickly making its way to our list of the best Android phones available.

The more affordable option, however, received a solid 4 out of 5 stars in our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review (opens in new tab). While it may only offer $50 Samsung credits, the guaranteed $200 trade-in and potential $700 trade-in credit make it more than worth the purchasing price. It's also the best option in terms of value per dollar, offering a more affordable but solid upgrade over the previous iteration.

Most people, however, may be interested in the new Galaxy Watch 5 (opens in new tab) and 5 Pro. Also offering a modest $75 in credits, the new watch has a bevvy of upgrades that make it a must-have over the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (opens in new tab). A more durable screen, improved performance and responsiveness, and access to more apps and features.

The new Galaxy Buds2 Pro (opens in new tab) earbuds offer a solid alternative to the ever popular AirPods, but these have often flown under the radar of users. That shouldn't be the case with the new model, as these have seen a big upgrade in terms of sound quality and build quality. If you're a Samsung phone user, you get full functionality of the new features but if you're an Apple user, you may want to look elsewhere.

