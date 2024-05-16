Samsung's AirPods Pro rivalling earbuds are imminent, claims report

Quick Summary There's a strong indication that a new pair of Samsung wireless earbuds will arrive soon. An FCC certification listing suggests that they might hit the market in the near future.

Whether you're an audio fan or not, there's no denying how useful a pair of the best wireless earbuds can be. Modern devices have a host of features which make it easier to take calls or listen to audio on the move.

While there are a wide range of options on the market from different audio specialists, many will still just use the same brand as their phone. Whether that's the AirPods Pro 2 to pair with your iPhone or branded unit to pair with your Samsung phone, many will opt for these simply for the ease of use.

Now, those Samsung users look set to get a nifty upgrade in the near future. That's because the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have just been spotted in an FCC certification listing, which suggest that a launch may be on the cards in the near future.

We don't learn too much from the listing itself, though. Information about both the Bluetooth and the Bluetooth LE frequencies are listed, but that's about it. Still, it's a good sign, as these kinds of certification are often one of the last steps before a device gets launched.

The device has also been spotted in the TUV Rheinland certification listing. That offers a little more information, with the battery capacity of the charging case having been revealed. At 500mAh, that's the same as the current Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Without any further details, it's tough to comment on what more these buds could offer. However, we can certainly estimate when they might be on show.

Samsung tends to run an event towards the end of the summer, showcasing some new smartwatches and foldable phones. Given the timing of these certifications, it's certainly plausible that the new earbuds could arrive around that time.

For now, though, we'll just have to keep an eye out for any other leaks and rumours.