Samsung TV deal cuts cost of 43-inch 4K QLED display to £379

Looking for a cheap TV deal? The cost of living price hikes have affected many and has made replacing old tech and equipment that much harder. At T3, we’re dedicated to finding our readers the best deals available across a wide range of products, including laptops, broadband and TVs.

There are tons of TV deals on at the moment and in particular, we’ve seen lots of price cuts on Samsung TVs. One of the best Samsung TVs is the Q60A range and the Samsung Q60A 43” TV has been given a great discount at Amazon.

View the Samsung Q60A 43” TV deal here

Originally priced at £520, the Samsung Q60A 43” TV is now £379, helping you save £141 (27%) on this high quality 4K QLED TV.

Samsung is one of the top TV brands on the market and often has the best TV deals from month to month. The Samsung Q60A range is the best TV for cheap QLED, meaning it produces stronger and brighter colours using Quantum Dot technology.

This deal on the Samsung Q60A 43” TV takes it down to its cheapest ever price and is a great discount to take advantage of, especially if you’re on a tight budget. It’s worth noting that there are many deals on the Samsung Q60A range from different retailers and on different sizes (more on this below).

To view the Samsung Q60A 43” TV deal at Amazon, click the link above or keep reading for more details on the Q60A range, including extra deals from top retailers.

Samsung QE43Q60AAAUXXU 43” Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV: was £520, now £379 at Amazon

The Samsung Q60A 43” TV delivers extra-rich colours at an affordable price. This popular TV range offers 4K HDR resolution, QLED colour, Motion Xcelerator and more for a truly intense viewing experience. The Samsung Q60A 43” TV also looks pretty good and can be easily mounted and raised up or down with the adjustable stand.

Why you should buy the Samsung Q60A TV

The Samsung Q60A 43” TV is all about colour and picture quality. It uses a Crystal Processor 4K, Quantum Dot display technology, HDR and HDR10+ for vivid and crisp picture detail and contrast. While its sound could be better, it gets the job done and is a good TV choice for streaming content, watching movies or playing games.

The Samsung Q60A 43” TV is also a top smart TV platform that connects you to multiple built-in voice assistants, including Alexa, Bixby and Google Assistant. You can easily control your TV via your voice, whether you’re searching for a new show, adjusting the volume or checking on your other smart home devices.

The Samsung Q60A TV range is available in the following sizes: 43”, 50”, 55”, 65”, 70”, 75” and 80”. It’s an incredibly popular TV collection that’s perfect for those who want QLED technology and colours in a smaller size or for those who want a bigger model at cheaper prices.

Depending on what size TV you want, there are different discounts that you can shop for. If you want to go a size bigger than the 43-inch Q60A, the 50-inch Q60A is marked down to £469, the 55-inch Q60A is now 15% off and the 65-inch Q60A has been given a discount too, all at Amazon.