Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 being tested with vastly improved camera

The last few weeks have been turbulent for fans of foldable phones. A torrent of new releases from brands old and new have saturated the market significantly, with a new device seemingly coming along every other week.

Arguably the most noteworthy of them is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. The brand were one of the first to enter the space, and have continued to update their range ever since. So far, the Z Flip 5 has proven its mettle, too, surviving a brutal durability test which was livestreamed on YouTube.

Now, rumours are emerging about its successor – the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. That's still a long way off – these things tend to be released yearly, so about 12 months away – but it's a rumour which is worth talking about.

According to a Dutch website called GalaxyClub, the next-gen model is being tested with a 50MP main sensor. That would mark a significant upgrade over the current model, which uses a 12MP sensor for the same purpose.

It's a problem which plagues a lot of the flip phones on the market. Given the smaller casing, certain things have to be sacrificed in order to make everything fit. And, first and foremost, that's the camera array.

We've recently heard rumours about the Oppo Find N3 Flip, which is also said to be making changes on that front. Leaked renders of that handset showed off a circular rear-camera mount, with three sensors on board. While there's no confirmation of exactly what those sensors will do, rumours have suggested that a telephoto lens may be included, which would be a big deal.

There's no suggestion of the Samsung including that, but a boost for the main sensor would still be a welcome addition. It's particularly crucial on devices like this. So much is said about having the ability to take selfies with the rear camera, so boosting the quality of the sensor would make a difference to all kinds of shots.

Of course, there's no guarantee that this will ever see the light of day. As mentioned, there's expected to be around a year before this model is launched. In the world of tech development, that may as well be a lifetime. A lot can change in that time, so I'd recommend waiting for more concrete rumours closer to the time.

Still, it's a positive move. Let's hope this is a sign of things to come in the flip phone space.

