Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 pre-order deals: secure this stylish foldable phone now

The Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 is now officially unveiled and it has impressed a lot of commentators with its stylish design, upgraded internals and smart new features like IPX8 water resistance.

As such, if you want to get your foot in the door first and avoid disappointment at launch, that means locking in a Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 pre-order is crucial. Right here T3 has rounded up the very best Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals to pre-order right now for delivery on day one.

Before we get to third-party retailers and networks, though, it's worth noting that Samsung itself is taking pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and they're really competitive. Check out the offers in you region by following the links directly below.

T3's rad comparison chart below is extra neat as it allows you to filter the deals in whatever way you wish, depending on what is important to you. Network, upfront cost, contract length and monthly cost, among other things, can be specified.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 short review

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 price has dropped compared to the last model, but that hasn't stopped Samsung from delivering an upgraded foldable. Indeed, aside from the cameras, which remain in terms of hardware the same as last year (dual 12MP rear with front 10MP selfie), pretty much everything else has got a noticeable upgrade.

The Z Flip 3 delivers a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED main screen along with a larger 1.9-inch super AMOLED cover screen. The phone is now also covered with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, which is the hardest glass available today, and its frame is now built from Samsung's strongest aluminium.

The Z Flip 3's processor is also upgraded, with it now coming with a 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor, which is combined with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. Naturally for a brand new phone from Samsung, it also comes with the latest version of Android, which is Android 11.

Another upgrade comes in the range of colors the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available in, which grows from three last gen to seven this time, and three of those colors are exclusive to Samsung (another reason to pre-order directly through the phone maker). Colorways include Cream, Green, Lavender, Phantom Black, Gray, White and Pink.

T3's take is that the Z Flip 3 refines what was already a very good, compact folding phone. This handset will be perfect for those who prize compactness and style, but it also delivers in terms of hardware, too.