Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G folding phone now comes with a FREE Galaxy Watch 4

This is a great folding phone deal if ever we saw one, with Mobiles.co.uk delivering the well-reviewed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G with a totally free Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is Samsung's very latest clamshell folding phone and delivers a flagship spec in a super compact and stylish form factor. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 4 delivers a stylish smartwatch with strong fitness tracking features.

This deal will be ideal for anyone who was thinking upgrading their phone in the new year and have had their eye on a folding phone. You're getting one of the absolute best folding phones on the market with a great free extra in the form of a practical, wear-everyday smartwatch.

Here are the full details of the deal:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G + free Galaxy Watch 4

One of the absolute best folding phones on the market today comes with the stylish and feature-packed Galaxy Watch 4 for free in this offer, making it a great way to upgrade your mobile and wearable in one affordable package. Free delivery is also included.

As you can see in T3's Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G review, we were big fans of the handset and now consider it one of the best foldable phones on the market today, with us saying it is "the best clamsell foldable phone".

And, as demonstrated in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review, we were also big fans of the wearable, saying it was " stylish smartwatch with loads of health tracking features."

That's why we find it so easy to recommend this deal at Mobiles.co.uk, as it delivers the well-reviewed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and bundles in the well-reviewed Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for free.

