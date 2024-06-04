We're about to get a more affordable Samsung Galaxy Watch

Quick Summary Samsung is expected to release a new Galaxy Watch FE alongside the Galaxy Watch 7 series. The Galaxy Watch FE is believed to be an affordable version of the Galaxy Watch 4 with updated specs and potentially new health features.

When Google and Samsung paired up on the Galaxy Watch 4, Android smartwatches took a turn for the better.

Since then, Samsung has been behind some of the best smartwatches, especially if you're an Android phone user. With Galaxy Unpacked just around the corner, we're expecting new Galaxy Watch 7 models – but there could be a treat for smartwatch fans too.

No, I'm not talking about the rumoured Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra – which could take on a squared design more like a high-end timepiece - but something at the other end of the scale, a Galaxy Watch FE.

Samsung has a full range of FE products, including phones, tablets and headphones, and it looks like there could be a Samsung Galaxy Watch FE joining the affordable party. The Galaxy Watch FE was first mentioned by Android Headlines in April, but irrefutable evidence of this device is now easy to find.

On the Bluetooth certification site I found a direct reference to the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, with four different product numbers – SM-R861, SM-R866F, SM-R866U and SM-R866N. The first one is the model that will be available in the UK, as that's confirmed by a Samsung product support page . The page has been taken down, but the URL is still live and listed in Google.

It's said that the Galaxy Watch FE will be an updated version of the Galaxy Watch 4. That deduction has been made because of the closeness of the model numbers. The Galaxy Watch 4 was SM-R860, whereas the Watch 5 jumped to SM-R900.

That means it’s likely that the Galaxy Watch FE will have a 40mm case with a round Super AMOLED 1.2-inch display. We know it will offer Bluetooth 5.3 and it's likely that it will have NFC for payments and be loaded with sensors, offering heart rate monitoring and motion detection for sports tracking, as well as sleep tracking.

Exactly what Samsung will upgrade to enhance the experience remains to be seen. It could have the Exynos W920 of the Watch 4, but it's likely to get a bump to something more recent, perhaps the Exynos W930 of the Galaxy Watch 6.

Samsung recently announced that it will be bringing Galaxy AI to its watches, so that's another area where the Watch FE could benefit. Samsung has said that the focus of AI in its wearables is health, using AI with Samsung Health to provide more features. That's going to include Energy Score - which sounds like Garmin's Body Battery - which will examine your activity and your rest to let you know how prepared you are for the day ahead.

There's a lot coming from Samsung's wearable devices and the launch of a more affordable device will certainly be popular.