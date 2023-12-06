Samsung Galaxy S25 tipped to get a radical camera refresh

The Galaxy S24 is potentially just a few weeks away from launch, but that isn’t stopping leaks on its successor coming to light with the Samsung Galaxy S25 already making headlines more than a year ahead of its likely release.

A fresh report suggests Samsung will use a new Sony camera sensor to give the Galaxy S25 series a serious photography boost. This is according to tipster Revegnus, who posted on X (formerly Twitter) that "the S25 and S25+ will no longer use the dreadful GN3 sensor; instead, they will feature Sony’s image sensor."

While Samsung’s own 50MP ISOCELL GN3 sensor used in the Galaxy S22 , Galaxy S23 , Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 5 - and rumoured for the Galaxy S24 and S4 Plus - isn’t perhaps as “dreadful” as Revegnus suggests ( we called the S23 "an excellent camera phone"), the move to a Sony sensor could well yield significant improvements for photo and video capture.

Great news: The S25 and S25+ will no longer use the dreadful GN3 sensor; instead, they will feature Sony’s image sensor. I’m very happy! https://t.co/P6pxMEmyMlDecember 3, 2023 See more

This isn’t the first time the tipster has made this claim, with another post from 2 June also stating the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus will move away from the GN3 sensor in favour of a Sony camera system.

Big camera upgrades are coming

While it's always worth taking any rumour so far ahead of a potential launch with a healthy pinch of salt, we have heard previous rumblings that the Galaxy S25 series may be in line for a significant camera upgrade.

Back in August we saw reports Samsung was working on a whopping 440MP camera unit - which is a whole lot larger than the 200MP main camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra . If the S25 and S25 Plus are both in line for Sony sensors, then perhaps the Galaxy S25 Ultra could get this mammoth offering.

Then in September, Samsung detailed the capabilities of a pair of new flagship camera chips, both of which are 200MP and designed to act as a telephoto lens, not the main camera. While no handset was mentioned, the Galaxy S25 series seems the most likely destination for the units as the S24 family will arrive too soon to get a look in.

There’s plenty of talk around future camera upgrades for Samsung phones then, and while we’re still a long way off the arrival of the Galaxy S25 and co, things are looking bright.