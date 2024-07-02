Samsung Galaxy S25 could be the ultimate gaming phone with one of Nvidia's finest features

Quick Summary A leaker has suggested the Samsung Galaxy S25 family could sport frame interpolation technology similar to Nvidia's DLSS. This could make mobile gaming even more powerful and unlock much higher frame rates.

The gap between a top-class flagship phone and the best gaming phones is already pretty slim in many cases, with the power that true flagships bring to bear often making for great gaming experiences.

However, when it brings out the Samsung Galaxy S25 early next year, Samsung might be planning to close that gap even further, according to fresh leaks. These claim that the phone (and presumably all its variants) will support frame interpolation when rendering graphics.

That might sound a little complex, but it's actually fairly simple – the phone can use software to blend frames together, inserting frames that it generates itself between those rendered by its graphical unit. This can result in higher frame rates while gaming, without a huge hit to fidelity, and the gap visually would be even harder to perceive on a phone screen compared to a TV or monitor.

This is similar to the tech that has been powering Nvidia's excellent DLSS system on PC for a couple of years now, and could be quite a breakthrough for mobile gaming. It's also rumoured to be included on the follow-up to the Nintendo Switch that Nintendo is cooking up, so it's very much a bleeding-edge option right now.

The claim was posted by a tipster on Weibo, and doesn't have any real verification to prove its veracity, but it was accompanied by an estimate that the phone could use its interpolation to play Genshin Impact at 1080p resolution while reaching 120fps – double the frame rate managed by the Galaxy S24 (although the interpolation feature may come to that phone retrospectively, too).

It might not be billed as such when it arrives, but this is a great example of the sort of AI-powered feature that phone-makers the world over are scrambling to point at in their new phones – and it's the rare sort that would actually make a noticeable difference to most people.

Of course, this all comes with the ever-present caveat that Samsung is staying silent on the topic itself and that you shouldn't expect to hear much from it about the Samsung Galaxy S25 for quite some time, given the last version only arrived in January.

Still, the Korean manufacturer has another major event around the corner in the form of its latest Galaxy Unpacked event, where it'll unveil new folding phones and much more, so there's a small chance it'll drop some hints about the Galaxy S25 there.