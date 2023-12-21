Samsung Galaxy S24 launch invite leaked, here's the exact date and time

We'd put money on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series arriving before the end of February 2024, and some rumours suggested it may arrive earlier than that. Now that seems even more likely as an invite for Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event has leaked, revealing an exact date and time.

It comes via well-established leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks), who posted to X a GIF which carried the Galaxy Unpacked branding and the key details of January 18, 2024 at 03:00AM KST.

It's worth noting that early hours time in South Korea, which means for the Western world the launch will take place the day before.

If this leak is accurate, the Samsung Galaxy S24 launch date is 17 January for the UK, Europe and the US, with the event kicking off at 6pm GMT / 1pm EST / 10am PST.

December 21, 2023

Full Galaxy S24 series specs also revealed

Blass didn't stop with the invite leak however, following up a few hours later with another image showing detailed specs for all three rumoured handsets.

The image confirms many of the Galaxy S24 rumours we've seen leak over the past few months, including the use of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, powerful cameras and bright displays.

Assuming these details are correct - note: Blass has an excellent track record with these things - the Galaxy S24 is in line for a 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2600 nits, 8GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB of storage, 4,000mAh battery and a main 50MP rear camera with a 30x Space Zoom and 2x and 3x telephoto zoom.

Next up is the Galaxy S24 Plus, which looks to come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with the same peak brightness, 12GB of RAM, 256GB/512GB of storage, 4,900mAh battery and the same main camera and zoom features as the standard S24.

Finally, the top of the line Galaxy S24 Ultra is set to pack a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, 12GB of RAM, 256GB/512GB of storage and a 5,000mAh battery. Then there’s the mammoth 200MP main camera with a 100x Space Zoom and "quad telephoto" zoom levels of 2x, 3x, 5x and 10x. Plus, it's the only one of the three to come with the S Pen stylus and an iPhone 15 Pro-matching titanium body.

These specs would represent modest upgrades over the Galaxy S23 series, with Samsung offering up an iterative generation of handsets before a rumoured larger overhaul of its flagship devices in 2025.

For now, the countdown is on to January 17, 2024 which at time of writing is just 27 days away.