Samsung Galaxy S23 users could be about to get a huge free camera upgrade

It's been almost a month since the Galaxy Unpacked event, which saw the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S23 range. The new flagships are undoubtedly some of the best Android phones on the market, with a premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and the powerful One UI 5 interface.

In the case of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, it's also something of a photography monster. The whopping 200MP main sensor on that unit allows you to capture beautifully crisp images that are rich with detail.

Not everyone is happy though. Some users have complained of an overall lack of detail in darker sections, causing shadowy portions to lose any definition. It's arguably more noticeable this year, as swathes of phone manufacturers have seriously upped their camera game – just look at the Xiaomi 13 Pro or the Vivo X90 Pro+.

But that could all be set to change. According to notorious Samsung tipster, Ice Universe (opens in new tab), there's an update coming for the S23 range which will focus on camera optimisation.

There's no further detail on what that would entail, but it should mean good things for S23 users. Samsung often releases a similar update shortly after the release of a new handset, and many users believe it really transforms the camera system on the phone.

This update should do the same thing for the S23. The only difference this time – at least in the case of the S23 Ultra – is that the camera hardware on offer is already substantially more powerful.