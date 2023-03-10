Samsung Galaxy S23 users could be about to get a huge free camera upgrade

In the case of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, it's also something of a photography monster. The whopping 200MP main sensor on that unit allows you to capture beautifully crisp images that are rich with detail.
Not everyone is happy though. Some users have complained of an overall lack of detail in darker sections, causing shadowy portions to lose any definition. It's arguably more noticeable this year, as swathes of phone manufacturers have seriously upped their camera game – just look at the Xiaomi 13 Pro or the Vivo X90 Pro+.
But that could all be set to change. According to notorious Samsung tipster, Ice Universe (opens in new tab), there's an update coming for the S23 range which will focus on camera optimisation.
There's no further detail on what that would entail, but it should mean good things for S23 users. Samsung often releases a similar update shortly after the release of a new handset, and many users believe it really transforms the camera system on the phone.
This update should do the same thing for the S23. The only difference this time – at least in the case of the S23 Ultra – is that the camera hardware on offer is already substantially more powerful.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.