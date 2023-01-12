Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra set for massive audio upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With the Samsung Galaxy S23 range set to be unveiled in less than three weeks time, rumours are flying about what changes could be made to make the new devices the best Android phones possible. There's particular focus on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, too. Samsung's flagship has consistently been regarded as one of the best phones on the market, thanks to an impressive overall package.

Competition is fierce, though. Top-tier offerings like the Google Pixel 7 Pro and the OnePlus 11 are primed to fight valiantly, meaning the Galaxy range will need to be as good as possible in order to keep the top spot.

That means ironing out the little issues users had with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – and it seems to be exactly what Samsung is doing. We've already seen reports of improvements to the camera this morning. According to those reports, low-light photography is getting an overhaul, and a few new features are being added, too.

Now, popular tech tipster, Ice Universe (opens in new tab), has suggested that the audio is getting an upgrade. Ice has a fantastic track record when it comes to Samsung leaks, making these updates as good as gospel. According to the tweet, Ice suggests that the sound quality of the speaker is improved, with particular focus on the bass response.

That will be a welcome upgrade for Galaxy fans. Some complained that the S22 Ultra was plagued with poor sound quality, which hampered how enjoyable watching movies and listening to music was.

The tweet goes on to suggest that the S23 Ultra will have an upgraded microphone, too. There's no further indication of what has changed though – Ice simply lists an "excellent microphone" among a host of noteworthy improvements. It's another upgrade that will win over fans. Whether you use your phone for video calls, sending obscenely long voice notes, or to record your next number one single, having a better microphone will improve your experience.

The new Galaxy line-up is set to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event on the 1st of February, so we should know more soon.