Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra looks set to get a massive camera upgrade

We are now less than ten days away from the Galaxy Unpacked launch event which will see the Samsung Galaxy S23 range unveiled. Rumours have been flying around about the new models – particularly the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, as it fights to keep the title of best Android phone.

It's a tall order. While Samsung's flagship has traditionally been leaps and bounds ahead of the competition, top-notch competitors – like the Google Pixel 7 Pro and the OnePlus 11 – have upped their game to bring the fight to Samsung.

One particular area of focus is the camera. Samsung have always taken pride in having a robust and capable camera system, but recent models have fallen short of consumer expectations. This, coupled with a sensational leap in camera technology on devices like the Vivo X90 Pro+ and the Pixel 7 Pro, means that the S23 Ultra needs to deliver.

And based on a new series of leaked images, Samsung's delivery is first class. The images shared on Twitter come from Edwards Urbina (opens in new tab) – not a name we're instantly familiar with – but they were later shared (opens in new tab) by the legendary Ice Universe. And if this has got the Ice seal of approval, we can be fairly confident of their authenticity.

Ice pays particular attention to the zoomed in quality of the image in question, sharing a 30x zoom shot of the streetlight in the image. And the result is simply astounding. You'd be forgiven for thinking that the shot was taken without any zoom at all in fact, and that kind of clarity is remarkable.

It's a massive win for Samsung. Many have questioned whether the new range will have enough about it to stand up in one of the most competitive smartphone markets ever. If the leaks we've seen so far are any indicator, the answer is yes.