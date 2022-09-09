Samsung Galaxy S22 owners just got a new firmware update

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you own the Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra then you've just had a new firmware update drop.

The firmware update for Samsung's best Android phones is available now, and can be installed by heading to your phone's settings menu and selecting the 'Download and install' option from the 'Software update' sub-menu.

The update, as reported by SamMobile, is officially confirmed (opens in new tab) on the Samsung Mobile Security blog and fixes 24 security vulnerabilities for the handsets, with 21 out of the 24 listed in terms of severity as 'High'.

As such, we're recommending that any Samsung Galaxy S22 owner gets this firmware update downloaded and installed on their handset as soon as possible, as it fixes over twenty high-level security vulnerabilities.

The T3 take: staying on top of your Android security is key

I'm a huge fan of Android and have used more phones in its ecosystem than any sane person should do in their lifetime, racking up orders of magnitude more hours using them than the best iPhones. But, that said, I have to admit that where Android still loses out notably to Apple handsets is in terms of security.

Android is, still to a large degree in my opinion, the wild west in terms of phone security, and while makers like Samsung have made big pushes over the last 5 years to really beef up security for their Android devices, it still remains leaky and a target for hackers, data miners and exploits in general.

As such, I always regularly check for security firmware updates like this and ensure their installed on my handset, as the idea of having my credit card details, address, banking information, contacts and more exposed and stolen doesn't bear thinking about. Basically, get this update installed as soon as you can.

And that goes for anyone using a Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy A52s, too, as weirdly these handsets got the same firmware update before the South Korean maker's flagship.