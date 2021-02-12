Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G price plunges by £150 in EPIC phone deal!

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is the brand new, super-sized Android phone from the South Korean maker, offering a stunning 6.7-inch HDR10+ 120Hz screen, powerhouse Octa-core Exynos 21000 processor, and versatile triple rear camera system.

And that's why this deal over at ChitterChatter is well worth checking out, as it cuts £150 off the SIM free price of the phone. For anyone who doesn't want to upgrade to their next handset on-contract, this is a great way to get a cutting-edge new Android phone with a significant discount applied.

This handset is also, as the name implies, 5G capable. This means that it can tap into the next-generation of rapid mobile data connections. All major UK networks are now offering 5G data plans, and the beauty with this deal is that it fees its own to bag a brilliant SIM only deal, as the phone comes without a contract.

For example, pair this phone with an unlimited everything SIM only deal from Three, and you've got a 5G phone with unlimited 5G data to use.

The full details of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G phone deal can be viewed below:

Star Deal Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G | Was: £949 | Now: £799 | Saving: £150 | Available now at ChitterChatter

This is a huge SIM free Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G phone deal, as it cuts a massive £150 off the price of the handset. This means its price comes down from £949 to £799. That's the brand new, super-size Samsung powerhouse, SIM free, in a choice of colourways, for £150 less than normal. ChitterChatter also guarantee next-working day delivery on all orders placed before 8pm.View Deal

If you like the look of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G phone deal above, but would actually prefer to spend even less money, then ChitterChatter also has a great price right now on the OnePlus 8T, with the phone available for £300 less than the S21 Plus 5G.

In our OnePlus 8T review we said that the phone "packs in style, power, and ridiculous charging speeds", and reserved especial praise for its "bright, sharp 120Hz display". We gave the phone a maximum score of 5 stars on review.

OnePlus 8T | £499 | Available now at ChitterChatter

This is another great price on a 5-star rated Android phone, with the OnePlus 8T delivering a 6.5-inch 120Hz HDR10+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and multi-lens camera system. It's 5G enabled, too, so you can tap into the next-gen of mobile data connections. Available now in Lunar Silver at ChitterChatter for £499 and with free next-working-day delivery.View Deal

Want to compare this Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G phone deal to the best on the market? Then use the pricing chart below, which shows today's very cheapest phone deals on the handset in the UK.