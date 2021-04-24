Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra now at its CHEAPEST EVER price at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is one of the world's most powerful and feature-packed Android phones, which is why this phone deal over at Amazon is just so incredible.

It's incredible because this Amazon phone deal cuts a ludicrous £500 off the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's cost, which translates as a straight 42 per cent saving, and also offers it at that new low price with free delivery, too.

That's the cheapest ever the S20 Ultra has been at Amazon, as confirmed by authoritative price tracker CamelCamelCamel.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra supports all 5G standards, including sub-6, mmWave and NSA, meaning that no matter it is used in the world, if there is a 5G network then it can tap into its ultra fast speed and ultra low latency.

It also features one of the most versatile camera systems ever installed on a mobile phone, a ludicrously large and smooth 120Hz 6.9-inch display, and a suite of internal hardware that absolute crush benchmarks.

It's a top-tier Android phone and this SIM free deal makes it more affordable than ever.

This is the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deal we've ever seen. That's because it cuts a massive £500 off its price, a fact that sees its cost plummet from £1,199 to £699. That's a straight saving of 42 per cent. That's one of the most technologically impressive and feature-packed phones ever made, with a huge £500 price cut applied. Simply superb! As this is an Amazon deal it also comes with totally free delivery, too.View Deal

In our Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review we praised the phone's stunning 6.9-inch 120Hz screen, powerful flagship-grade hardware spec, feature packed camera system and capacious 5,000 mAh battery stack.

We then concluded that the phone was "impossible not to recommend" thanks to how "it wields hyper premium hardware, connectivity and camera specs like a barbarian warlord in the midst of battle." That's why we find this deal on it so easy to recommend – it puts that device in your hand for £500 less than usual.

And, as it is SIM free, that then means its owner can partner it with one of the best SIM only deals on the market, thereby literally getting the best of both worlds – a killer phone as well as a cheap, allowance-stuffed SIM plan.

