Samsung Galaxy S20 deals: SIM free and on-contract

Here we're rounding up the very best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals on the market. The Samsung Galaxy S20 range of phones launches today at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 and, as such, retailers are priming their selection of launch offers. We're expecting big things in the UK and the US.

Excitingly, for anyone who has been holding out to upgrade to one of the new S20 phones, which are widely reported to be the S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra, Samsung itself is even getting in on the hot deals action, offering an official pre-order deal on any new S20 purchase during the range's launch period.

For the best SIM free and on-contract Samsung Galaxy S20 deals currently available, as well as pricing and deal predictions, then read on.

Samsung Galaxy S10 prices are plummeting!

The one thing the S20 launch is definitely doing right now is causing prices on the entire S10 range to absolutely crash through the floor. We monitor smartphone prices week in and week out at T3, and the fall-off over the past month has been pretty spectacular.

From the entry-level, but T3 Award-winning, Samsung Galaxy S10e, through the five-star rated Samsung Galaxy S10 and T3 Award-winning Samsung Galaxy S10+, and right through to the powerhouse Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, this entire range of premium phones can now be snapped up for incredibly attractive prices.

For many we feel that, actually, the smart phone upgrade right now could very well be from the super S10 range, rather than the S20 range, so be sure to check out the best deals going today.

Pre-order any of the Samsung Galaxy S20 phones and you get a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds+. (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S20 deals: official pre-order offers

For anyone in Europe interested in the S20 range, then if you pre-order the S20, S20+ or S20 Ultra between February 11 and March 8, 2020, then your phone will come with a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds. The Buds+ are a new model of Samsung's Galaxy Buds and have a price of €170 when bought separately.

Samsung ran this same promotion last year with the Samsung Galaxy S10 range, bundling in the original version of the Galaxy Buds, so it makes perfect sense that they would offer its Apple Airpods rival again with its flagship range.

You can currently register your interest with Samsung to be notified of pre-orders opening.

We also expect the free Galaxy Buds+ pre-order deal to extend to a number of major phone retailers, too, so it is very much a case of watching this space.

In the US the official pre-order Samsung Galaxy S20 deal is different. If you register your interest to get pre-order access, then you get $35 in instant credit at pre-order for devices and accessories.

Samsung Galaxy S20 deals: SIM-free pricing

Prices for the Samsung Galaxy S20 SIM free have leaked multiple times in the run up to the launch, with the latest info dump suggesting that, in the UK, the S20 will start at £799 SIM-free, the S20+ at £999 and the S20 Ultra at £1,149.

We've heard, though, in the smartphone rumour mill that the S20 range is going to be priced at the same level that the S10 range was. Now, if that is true, that means that we should expect the S20 to be priced at £799, the S20+ to be priced at £899 and the S20 Ultra (if we compare it to the S10 5G) £1,099.

Now, the thing that could complicate this pricing is the fact that all phones in the S20 range are apparently coming with 5G support, which we're guessing might lead to a price bump. For now we'll have to wait and see. No doubt official pricing will be announced at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked.

Samsung Galaxy S20 deals: predicted deals on contract

So far no network has broken cover with its on-contract Samsung Galaxy S20 deals, however, as we mentioned above we are expecting big things in the UK, with Three, EE, Vodafone and O2 fighting it out with some data-stuffed plans.

We say data stuffed as it will surely be hard sell for many buyers if they have awesome 5G power at their fingertips, but a paltry data allowance each month in which to use it. As such, we are expecting S20 launch deals to start with, at least, medium data allowances (50GB to 75GB).

In terms of pricing, we're expecting the best on-contract deals to come with up-front costs in-excess of £100 (more like £200), and with monthly costs in the low forties. Text and minutes allowances should be unlimited. Below we've put together a sample deal which we feel customers shopping at launch should try to match.

Samsung Galaxy S20 | Three | £150 upfront | 75GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41 per month

Three are big-data specialists, so we're expecting some really tasty on-contract offers from the network comes S20 launch. A £150 upfront fee sounds good for a brand new flagship, while £41 per is firmly in the mid-range in terms of on-going costs. 75GB of data is the big sell here, though, and will ensure that you don't blow your data cap in a couple of days of 5G usage.

Samsung Galaxy S20 deals: what else to look out for

Lastly, S20 deal hunters should make sure that they familiarise themselves with the entire S20 range before pulling the trigger on an upgrade, as the deals we're expecting to see could be very enticicing, and if you're not careful you could end up with the unideal device for you.

All phones in the range support 5G, for example, however the S20 also comes in a 4G only model, so if you were thinking of upgrading to that phone then you should very much determine which model would be best for you. If you live in the countryside, where 5G coverage won't be available for years, then why spend more on the 5G version?

Next, take a look at the sizes of screens each phone comes with, as they stretch from quite big to ginormous. The S20 Ultra, for example, is reported as coming with a 6.9-inch screen, which is Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ huge. The S20, on the other hand, is reported as coming with a 6.3-inch screen, and the S20+ a 6.7-inch. The bigger screen phones cost more, so if you have small hands, prefer small phones, or tend to carry your phone in your pocket, then maybe the larger handsets aren't a good fit?

As anyone who takes a look at the back of an S20 handset can see, each device in the range has a very pronounced rear camera array. From what we can see this array looks like it will need protecting with a quality S20 case, as otherwise we can envisage plenty of scrapes, nics and scratches coming from simply placing it down on hard surfaces. As such, we advise you to factor in a new case into your S20 purchasing decision.

Lastly, if you are thinking of picking up a phone in the S20 range SIM free, then you'll need a quality SIM plan to partner it with. Below you can find the very best SIM only deals available.