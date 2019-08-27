Samsung Galaxy S11 will pack a revolutionary Note 10-beating camera

Samsung's all-new Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ only started to appear on store shelves worldwide at the end of last week, but the first tease of what's to come next from the Seoul-based company has already surfaced online.

And it sounds like a real doozy.

Serial leakster Ice Universe, who has an almost infallible track record when it comes to unannounced Samsung hardware, has shared the first tidbit about the Samsung Galaxy S10 successor. If the company sticks with its typical release schedule and naming convention, the handset will debut in early 2020 and will likely be called Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11 Plus.

According to Ice Universe, "The S11 camera will bring something that has never been seen before. Samsung fans, if you care about the camera, please skip Note10"

That's a pretty bold claim. After all, the Galaxy S11 series is still at least six months away, so it might not be worth depriving yourself of the phenomenal camera technology on the Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ based on a single rumour.

That said, the Galaxy Note 10 series uses almost identical camera technology to the Galaxy S10 from earlier this year, so it seems very likely Samsung could change things up dramatically next year. As for what the "never been seen" features could be, well, it's difficult to say at the moment.

While the flagship Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series boast some pretty impressive camera hardware, there is undeniably room for improvement. After all, neither of these smartphone ranges can replicate the level of optical and AI-enhanced zoom that can be found on the likes of the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro.

Samsung remains the only company that has brought Portrait Mode-like artificial bokeh blur to the background in real-time during videos. It's also possible this new handset will include an extension to that functionality.

T3 will have all of the latest news, rumours and leaks as they happen to keep you up-to-date. So stay tuned over the coming months.