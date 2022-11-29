Samsung Galaxy phones could feature superfast charging in the future

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Samsung is a massive name in the world of phones. But even the best Samsung phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, lack in one area. After issues (opens in new tab) with batteries in the past, Samsung have erred on the side of caution when it comes to their battery tech.

That's why we see their latest flagships, like the Samsung Galaxy S22, top out at 25W charging. You may be able to get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, or the S22 Ultra to 45W.

It's only once you look at the competitors to the S22 range that you realise how poor those numbers are. The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition was recently released with a 210W HyperCharge function. The Xiaomi 12 Pro features 120W charging, which they claim can fully replenish a battery in just 18 minutes. The OnePlus 10 Pro and the Oppo Find X5 Pro both clock in at 80W. You get the idea.

But a new trademark (opens in new tab) application has led to suggestions that future Samsung handsets may buck this trend. The application shows a request to trademark the term "Samsung Superfast Portable Power" and was filed under the classification of "battery chargers for mobile devices; battery packs for mobile devices."

That certainly sounds more like a portable charger than a phone upgrade. However, it wouldn't be unthinkable for Samsung to boost the charging speed of their handsets at the same time, particularly if the two devices are designed to be compatible.

It would be a welcome boost, too. Samsung's current charging is fine, but it doesn't stack up especially well. Add that to controversies surrounding the host of phones with better cameras on the market, and you start to question if the Samsung is your best choice.

We'll have to wait and see what comes from the trademark application. One thing is certain, though – it's unlikely to have any bearing on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 release, which is slated for early 2023.